CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys 1,357 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 4.3% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.1% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Vertical Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.79.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of HWM opened at $204.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.31. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.04 and a 52-week high of $211.95. The firm has a market cap of $82.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.93, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $193.77 and its 200-day moving average is $180.20.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 18.09%.The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.660-3.680 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.940-0.960 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 13.48%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

