Reviewing TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) and Decent (NASDAQ:DXST)

Decent (NASDAQ:DXST) and TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Decent and TOMI Environmental Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Decent N/A N/A N/A TOMI Environmental Solutions -77.33% -56.46% -24.97%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.8% of TOMI Environmental Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 23.5% of TOMI Environmental Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Decent 1 0 0 0 1.00 TOMI Environmental Solutions 1 1 1 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Decent and TOMI Environmental Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

TOMI Environmental Solutions has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 316.67%. Given TOMI Environmental Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TOMI Environmental Solutions is more favorable than Decent.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Decent and TOMI Environmental Solutions”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Decent $14.82 million 1.97 $2.10 million N/A N/A TOMI Environmental Solutions $7.74 million 2.18 -$4.48 million ($0.23) -3.65

Decent has higher revenue and earnings than TOMI Environmental Solutions.

Summary

TOMI Environmental Solutions beats Decent on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Decent

Decent Holding, Inc. engages in the provision of wastewater treatment by cleansing the industrial wastewater, ecological river restoration, and river ecosystem management. Its products and services include river water quality management and microbial products for water quality enhancement and pollutant cleansing purposes. The company was founded by Ding Xin Sun on January 6, 2022 and is headquartered in Yantai, China.

About TOMI Environmental Solutions

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc., a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, engages in the provision of environmental solutions for indoor air and surface disinfection and decontamination in the United States and internationally. The company’s disinfection solutions include SteraPak portable disinfection systems, SteraMist select surface units, SteraMist environment systems, SteraMist total disinfection carts, SteraMist transport units, NV+ fogging disinfection and decontamination systems, SteraMist custom engineered systems, SteraMist Hybrid disinfection systems, SteraMist integrated systems, Stainless Steel 90-Degree applicators, SteraMist plasma decontamination chambers, and iHP Corporate Service Decontamination, which provides full room, equipment, facility, and emergency disinfection and decontamination services. It also manufactures, sells, services, and licenses SteraMist Binary Ionization Technology, a hydrogen peroxide-based mist and fog. The company’s products and services are used in hospitals and medical facilities, bio-safety labs, pharmaceutical facilities, meat and produce processing facilities, universities and research facilities, vivarium labs, and other service industries, including cruise ships, office buildings, hotel and motel rooms, schools, restaurants, military barracks, police and fire departments, prisons, and athletic facilities; and single-family homes and multi-unit residences. TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Frederick, Maryland.

