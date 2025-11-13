Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital set a $115.00 target price on shares of Patrick Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Friday, October 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Patrick Industries from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Patrick Industries from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Patrick Industries from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PATK

Patrick Industries Stock Down 1.7%

Patrick Industries stock opened at $103.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.33. Patrick Industries has a fifty-two week low of $72.99 and a fifty-two week high of $116.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.55.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 3.30%.The business had revenue of $975.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Patrick Industries will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Patrick Industries news, Director Michael A. Kitson sold 4,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $515,127.24. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,139.50. This represents a 27.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patrick Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 432.4% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Patrick Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $478,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the first quarter worth $729,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 1.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 81,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.