Top Outdoor Stocks To Consider – November 10th

ON, Deckers Outdoor, and Trex are the three Outdoor stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. “Outdoor stocks” are equities of companies that design, manufacture, distribute or provide services for outdoor recreation and activities—such as apparel and footwear, camping and climbing gear, hunting and fishing equipment, RVs, and outdoor-tourism operators. Investors treat them as a consumer-discretionary niche and evaluate them based on seasonality, weather sensitivity, brand strength and trends in leisure spending. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Outdoor stocks within the last several days.

ON (ONON)

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.

Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Trex (TREX)

Trex Company, Inc. manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

