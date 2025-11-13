Capital Investment Counsel Inc Purchases 1,829 Shares of Target Corporation $TGT

Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,363 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Target were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Candriam S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 509.0% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 254,965 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,153,000 after buying an additional 213,097 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in Target in the second quarter valued at about $7,033,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its position in Target by 2.9% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 69,117 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Target by 2.2% during the second quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,427 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank raised its stake in Target by 203.0% during the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 8,958 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 6,002 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Loop Capital set a $95.00 price target on Target in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.71.

TGT stock opened at $91.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.99. Target Corporation has a 52-week low of $85.36 and a 52-week high of $158.42.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.84 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 23.43%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 53.15%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

