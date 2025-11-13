Capital Investment Counsel Inc Has $1.43 Million Position in Dominion Energy Inc. $D

Capital Investment Counsel Inc cut its stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 6.6% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 129,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,332,000 after purchasing an additional 8,012 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,725,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,112,697,000 after buying an additional 575,350 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 130,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,384,000 after buying an additional 5,764 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,081,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $174,168,000 after acquiring an additional 86,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of D opened at $61.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Dominion Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.07 and a twelve month high of $62.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.33 and a 200-day moving average of $58.40.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.330-3.480 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on D shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.22.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 4,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.35 per share, for a total transaction of $250,573.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 161,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,730,652.95. The trade was a 2.64% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

