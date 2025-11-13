Invesco QQQ $QQQ is Client First Capital LLC’s Largest Position

Client First Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up about 20.1% of Client First Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Client First Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $42,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 704,593.7% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 67,615,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,299,340,000 after purchasing an additional 67,605,770 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 959.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,097,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,300,023,000 after purchasing an additional 21,823,765 shares in the last quarter. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,775,904,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $463,293,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 14,750.7% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 799,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,027,000 after buying an additional 793,884 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $621.06 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $604.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $563.31. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.39 and a one year high of $637.01.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.694 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.