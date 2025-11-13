Insider Selling: First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Director Sells $1,836,800.00 in Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) Director Paul Stebbins sold 7,000 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.40, for a total value of $1,836,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,287 shares in the company, valued at $4,011,308.80. This trade represents a 31.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

First Solar Stock Up 1.3%

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $267.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.90. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.56 and a fifty-two week high of $281.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.51.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. First Solar had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company’s revenue was up 79.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. First Solar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.000-15.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on First Solar from $209.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $279.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Roth Capital set a $300.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a report on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $278.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $278.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar in the third quarter valued at $221,000. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the third quarter worth about $343,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 15.8% during the third quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Deepwater Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar during the third quarter worth about $931,000. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

