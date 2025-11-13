Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.2857.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Leerink Partnrs raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Elanco Animal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 13.7% during the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 15,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 7.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 1.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $22.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 367.26, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.49. Elanco Animal Health has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $23.09.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.940 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.090-0.120 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

