Reviewing Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:HTCO) and Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM)

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) and Caravelle International Group (NASDAQ:HTCO – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Symbotic and Caravelle International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Symbotic alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Symbotic -0.38% -2.02% -0.47% Caravelle International Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Symbotic and Caravelle International Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Symbotic $1.82 billion 20.45 -$13.49 million ($0.07) -901.57 Caravelle International Group $172.74 million 0.39 -$23.60 million N/A N/A

Symbotic has higher revenue and earnings than Caravelle International Group.

Volatility & Risk

Symbotic has a beta of 2.1, suggesting that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Caravelle International Group has a beta of -0.56, suggesting that its share price is 156% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Symbotic and Caravelle International Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Symbotic 3 13 7 0 2.17 Caravelle International Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

Symbotic presently has a consensus price target of $44.61, indicating a potential downside of 29.31%. Given Symbotic’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Symbotic is more favorable than Caravelle International Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Caravelle International Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Symbotic shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Caravelle International Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Symbotic beats Caravelle International Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Symbotic

(Get Free Report)

Symbotic Inc., an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

About Caravelle International Group

(Get Free Report)

Caravelle International Group, through its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation services in Singapore and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation and Heating Business segments. It provides international shipping services and carbon-neutral solutions for wood desiccation. Caravelle International Group also provides seaborne transportation services under the voyage contracts. The company provides vessel services on behalf of ship owners. Caravelle International Group is headquartered in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.