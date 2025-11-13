Contrasting Alpha Modus (AMOD) and Its Peers

Alpha Modus (NASDAQ:AMOD – Get Free Report) is one of 89 public companies in the “UNCLASSIFIED” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Alpha Modus to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alpha Modus and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha Modus N/A $4.10 million -5.37 Alpha Modus Competitors $40.61 million -$18.54 million 93.31

Alpha Modus’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Alpha Modus. Alpha Modus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Alpha Modus has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpha Modus’ rivals have a beta of -0.08, suggesting that their average stock price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Alpha Modus and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha Modus 1 0 0 0 1.00 Alpha Modus Competitors 224 265 217 3 2.00

As a group, “UNCLASSIFIED” companies have a potential upside of 85.31%. Given Alpha Modus’ rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alpha Modus has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.9% of Alpha Modus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.0% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are held by institutional investors. 76.0% of Alpha Modus shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 42.9% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Alpha Modus and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha Modus N/A -3.59% 84.11% Alpha Modus Competitors 0.86% 0.95% 0.80%

Summary

Alpha Modus rivals beat Alpha Modus on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Alpha Modus

Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. operates as a blank check company. The company was founded on December 13, 2024 and is headquartered in Cornelius, NC.

