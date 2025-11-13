Contrasting Alpha Modus (AMOD) and Its Peers

Alpha Modus (NASDAQ:AMOD – Get Free Report) is one of 89 public companies in the “UNCLASSIFIED” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Alpha Modus to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Alpha Modus and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Alpha Modus
|N/A
|$4.10 million
|-5.37
|Alpha Modus Competitors
|$40.61 million
|-$18.54 million
|93.31
Alpha Modus’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Alpha Modus. Alpha Modus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Volatility and Risk
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current ratings for Alpha Modus and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Alpha Modus
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1.00
|Alpha Modus Competitors
|224
|265
|217
|3
|2.00
As a group, “UNCLASSIFIED” companies have a potential upside of 85.31%. Given Alpha Modus’ rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alpha Modus has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
15.9% of Alpha Modus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.0% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are held by institutional investors. 76.0% of Alpha Modus shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 42.9% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
This table compares Alpha Modus and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Alpha Modus
|N/A
|-3.59%
|84.11%
|Alpha Modus Competitors
|0.86%
|0.95%
|0.80%
Summary
Alpha Modus rivals beat Alpha Modus on 9 of the 13 factors compared.
About Alpha Modus
Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. operates as a blank check company. The company was founded on December 13, 2024 and is headquartered in Cornelius, NC.
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Modus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Modus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.