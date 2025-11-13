JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target to $150.00

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $151.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EMR. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down from $150.00) on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.00.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of EMR stock opened at $132.40 on Monday. Emerson Electric has a twelve month low of $90.06 and a twelve month high of $150.27. The company has a market capitalization of $74.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.34%. Research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.555 dividend. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 54.95%.

Emerson Electric announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Emerson Electric

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $918,830,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at about $737,318,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 75.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,538,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,671,762,000 after acquiring an additional 5,371,585 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 51.6% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,346,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $846,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 4,583.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,185,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

