The Progressive Corporation $PGR Shares Sold by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. trimmed its position in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,063 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $87,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,022,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,289,037,000 after buying an additional 622,590 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,513,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,128,055,000 after purchasing an additional 301,371 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 61.4% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 8,346,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,362,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174,632 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Progressive by 15.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,263,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,338,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 6.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,380,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,805,642,000 after purchasing an additional 396,567 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Progressive from $309.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on Progressive from $305.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Progressive from $268.00 to $261.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $214.00 target price on Progressive and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Progressive in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.90.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 30,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.06, for a total transaction of $7,543,953.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 476,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,194,933.16. This trade represents a 6.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $295,900.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 29,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,389,460. This trade represents a 4.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,782 shares of company stock worth $12,708,788. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Price Performance

Progressive stock opened at $221.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $130.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.29. The Progressive Corporation has a one year low of $199.90 and a one year high of $292.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $231.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by ($0.59). Progressive had a return on equity of 33.88% and a net margin of 12.57%.The company had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

