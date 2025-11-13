Candriam S.C.A. Sells 1,757 Shares of Trimble Inc. $TRMB

Candriam S.C.A. cut its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 869,904 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,757 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $66,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRMB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Trimble by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,288,658 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,988,450,000 after acquiring an additional 582,124 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Trimble by 19.1% in the second quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 9,019,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $685,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,315 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Trimble by 26.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,978,106 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $458,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,851 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,161,427 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $317,620,000 after purchasing an additional 516,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,840,550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $252,132,000 after buying an additional 339,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Trimble

In other Trimble news, VP Christopher F. Keating sold 7,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total value of $602,015.10. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,186.44. This represents a 94.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 1,718 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $139,158.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,770. This represents a 10.17% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,192 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,736. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Trimble from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.20.

Trimble Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of TRMB opened at $82.19 on Thursday. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $87.50. The firm has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Trimble had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.02%.The company had revenue of $856.50 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

