Candriam S.C.A. Sells 105,384 Shares of CrowdStrike $CRWD

Candriam S.C.A. cut its stake in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,384 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $38,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRWD. Advyzon Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 59.1% in the second quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares during the period. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 1,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.41, for a total transaction of $1,077,152.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 218,467 shares in the company, valued at $120,246,421.47. This represents a 0.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $5,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 354,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,369,740. The trade was a 2.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 116,622 shares of company stock worth $58,561,456. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRWD. Wedbush increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded CrowdStrike from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $540.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $512.60.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 2.0%

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $545.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $136.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -458.70, a P/E/G ratio of 130.83 and a beta of 1.16. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $298.00 and a one year high of $566.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $495.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $470.25.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

