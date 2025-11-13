17,777 Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG Bought by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 107,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 30,468 shares during the period. HRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. HRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,267,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,240,000 after acquiring an additional 118,980 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 28.3% during the second quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 654,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,112,000 after acquiring an additional 144,366 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 62,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 15,461 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $33.00 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $21.37 and a one year high of $33.74. The firm has a market cap of $53.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.15 and its 200-day moving average is $29.93.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

