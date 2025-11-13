Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Price Target Raised to $114.00

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Globus Medical from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Globus Medical from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Globus Medical from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.82.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Globus Medical

Globus Medical Stock Down 0.2%

Globus Medical stock opened at $84.77 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.21. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. Globus Medical has a 52 week low of $51.79 and a 52 week high of $94.93.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $769.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.58 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 13.58%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Globus Medical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.85 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Globus Medical will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ann D. Rhoads sold 2,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,307,640. The trade was a 11.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,402,600 over the last quarter. Insiders own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globus Medical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 16.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 214,031 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,258,000 after buying an additional 30,013 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Globus Medical by 4.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,556 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Globus Medical by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,011,104 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $115,166,000 after acquiring an additional 842,547 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 592,891 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,955,000 after acquiring an additional 127,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

About Globus Medical

(Get Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.