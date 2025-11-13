Bailard Inc. Sells 4,608 Shares of The Progressive Corporation $PGR

Bailard Inc. reduced its stake in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,608 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

PGR opened at $221.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $231.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.09. The Progressive Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $199.90 and a fifty-two week high of $292.99.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by ($0.59). Progressive had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 33.88%. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.58 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 6,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.22, for a total value of $1,555,052.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 15,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,679,806.24. This represents a 29.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 30,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.06, for a total value of $7,543,953.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 476,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,194,933.16. This trade represents a 6.05% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,782 shares of company stock worth $12,708,788. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Progressive from $275.00 to $273.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. Zacks Research cut shares of Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Progressive in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $276.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.90.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

