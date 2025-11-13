D Orazio & Associates Inc. Lowers Holdings in Chevron Corporation $CVX

D Orazio & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,776 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ignite Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 12,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 9.1% during the first quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 33.8% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 88,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,743,000 after buying an additional 6,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in Chevron by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 16,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $153.38 on Thursday. Chevron Corporation has a 12 month low of $132.04 and a 12 month high of $168.96. The stock has a market cap of $308.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $48.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.99 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,960. This trade represents a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.45.

View Our Latest Research Report on Chevron

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.