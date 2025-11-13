denkapparat Operations GmbH Boosts Stake in Maximus, Inc. $MMS

denkapparat Operations GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 21.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,964 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. denkapparat Operations GmbH’s holdings in Maximus were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMS. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Maximus by 177.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,173,329 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $79,341,000 after buying an additional 750,031 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 40.0% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,729,305 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $117,921,000 after purchasing an additional 494,372 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Maximus during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,983,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Maximus by 20.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,695,582 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $115,620,000 after purchasing an additional 288,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Maximus during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,586,000. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on MMS. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Maximus from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Maximus Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of Maximus stock opened at $80.54 on Thursday. Maximus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.77 and a 1-year high of $92.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.57.

Maximus Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 22.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Maximus news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.86, for a total value of $146,284.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 13,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,336.88. This represents a 10.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

