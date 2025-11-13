Bailard Inc. Has $5.09 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,786 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 435.0% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Applied Materials by 5,325.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 217 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 133.3% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $230.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.74 and a 12-month high of $242.50. The company has a market capitalization of $183.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $209.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.02.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 23.88%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 21.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMAT. UBS Group lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $209.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.31.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

