Forsta AP Fonden Sells 5,100 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $24,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 23,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 8,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 8,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $280.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.89.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of ADI stock opened at $241.44 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.01. The company has a market cap of $118.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.65 and a twelve month high of $258.13.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.85%.The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.74, for a total transaction of $242,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,343.32. This represents a 16.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katsufumi Nakamura sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total value of $617,594.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 13,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,558.47. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,240 shares of company stock valued at $15,301,891. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

