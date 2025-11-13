denkapparat Operations GmbH Makes New $295,000 Investment in The Kroger Co. $KR

denkapparat Operations GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Kroger by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,397,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945,848 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the first quarter valued at approximately $178,385,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 101.7% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,084,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,485,000 after buying an additional 2,059,574 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,965,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Kroger by 80.7% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,185,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,768,000 after acquiring an additional 976,100 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have commented on KR. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Kroger in a report on Monday, July 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.
Kroger Stock Up 0.6%
NYSE:KR opened at $65.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $43.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.55. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.08 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.72.
Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Kroger had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The firm had revenue of $33.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. Analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Kroger Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.53%.
About Kroger
The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
