Everett Harris & Co. CA Invests $206,000 in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 261 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 161.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 270.0% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 1,566.7% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on INTU shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $850.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $742.00 to $868.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $791.82.

Intuit Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $659.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $532.65 and a 1 year high of $813.70. The company has a market cap of $183.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.98, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $668.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $706.12.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 20.55%.Intuit’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 34.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,170 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.06, for a total value of $792,160.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,792.70. The trade was a 47.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.15, for a total transaction of $220,162.95. Following the sale, the director owned 14,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,570,146.25. This represents a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,407 shares of company stock worth $1,614,913. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

