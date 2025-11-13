Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New Investment in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. $ARR

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 74.4% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 242,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,143,000 after buying an additional 103,366 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 188,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 31,133 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 379,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after acquiring an additional 108,769 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,983,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the first quarter worth $3,937,000. 54.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE ARR opened at $16.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 419.88 and a beta of 1.44. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.18 and a 12 month high of $19.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.03.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.25 million. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 15.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.1%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7,200.00%.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

(Free Report)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.