Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $79,000 in Fluence Energy, Inc. $FLNC

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 189.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,171,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,668 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 152.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 925,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 558,498 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 1,441.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 900,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 842,257 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,180,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fluence Energy by 2,140.2% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 585,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 558,967 shares during the period. 53.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

Fluence Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FLNC opened at $19.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.48 and a beta of 2.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.39 and its 200-day moving average is $9.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $24.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $602.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.52 million. Fluence Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FLNC. BNP Paribas set a $9.00 target price on Fluence Energy and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fluence Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Barclays set a $13.00 price objective on Fluence Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Fluence Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $9.12.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FLNC

About Fluence Energy

(Free Report)

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.