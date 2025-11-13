Microsoft Corporation $MSFT Stock Position Cut by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,289,820 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 7,879 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 6.5% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Microsoft worth $3,128,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newton One Investments LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 75 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Bulwark Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Westend Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 386.7% during the second quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 155.7% during the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 156 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 38,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.64, for a total value of $19,967,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 461,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,402,668.08. The trade was a 7.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total value of $75,315,699.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 790,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,206,272.56. This trade represents a 15.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $637.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $639.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $634.47.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $511.14 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $514.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $495.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. Microsoft Corporation has a 1 year low of $344.79 and a 1 year high of $555.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $77.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.49 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 35.71%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. Microsoft has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

