Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Stock Position Lessened by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 493,999 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 5,630 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 3.1% of Securian Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $108,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 12,565 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% during the second quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $244.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $258.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.04.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho set a $315.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $272.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.15.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total transaction of $3,022,853.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 44,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,825,943.60. This trade represents a 23.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $4,403,237.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,178,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,712,473.16. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,084 shares of company stock valued at $29,405,457. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

