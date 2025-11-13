Privium Fund Management B.V. Boosts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Privium Fund Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 7.1% of Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $32,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 81.9% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial set a $290.00 price objective on Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $244.20 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $258.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.04.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $3,022,853.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 44,110 shares in the company, valued at $9,825,943.60. The trade was a 23.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $4,403,237.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,178,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 128,084 shares of company stock valued at $29,405,457 over the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

