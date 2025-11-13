Microsoft Corporation $MSFT is Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Interchange Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 68.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,193 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 18,041 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 4.0% of Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% in the first quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Real Talk Capital LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Real Talk Capital LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its position in Microsoft by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 922,524 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $457,119,000 after acquiring an additional 33,382 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 144,852 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $54,376,000 after acquiring an additional 40,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 9,911 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total value of $75,315,699.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 790,852 shares in the company, valued at $399,206,272.56. This trade represents a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 38,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.64, for a total transaction of $19,967,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 461,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,402,668.08. This trade represents a 7.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $511.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. Microsoft Corporation has a 1-year low of $344.79 and a 1-year high of $555.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $514.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $495.03.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The software giant reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $77.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.49 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 35.71%.The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. Microsoft has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $640.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Arete Research raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $710.00 to $730.00 in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $634.47.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Microsoft

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.