LGT Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

LGT Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,503 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.8% of LGT Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. LGT Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $158,348,557,000 after buying an additional 8,913,959 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 542,733.6% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,100,194,000 after acquiring an additional 132,616,953 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,379,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $18,527,354,000 after acquiring an additional 302,858 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,674,091,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,243,622 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,461,952,000 after acquiring an additional 605,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 20th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.15.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,178,502 shares in the company, valued at $482,712,473.16. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.57, for a total transaction of $3,940,622.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,286.66. This trade represents a 85.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,084 shares of company stock valued at $29,405,457. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $244.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $258.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.04.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

