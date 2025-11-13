Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires Shares of 10,155 Perella Weinberg Partners $PWP

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,719,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 2,725,700.0% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 54,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 54,514 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 70.0% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,268,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,050,000 after buying an additional 934,382 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the second quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 162.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PWP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Perella Weinberg Partners from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Perella Weinberg Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PWP opened at $19.36 on Thursday. Perella Weinberg Partners has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $27.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.63.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $164.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.83 million. Perella Weinberg Partners had a net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 21.55%.

Perella Weinberg Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Perella Weinberg Partners’s payout ratio is currently 42.42%.

Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advisory services related to strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, and financing and capital solutions advice with resources focused on restructuring, liability management, and capital markets advisory, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

