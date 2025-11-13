Insider Buying: Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) Director Buys $87,450.00 in Stock

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) Director Douglas Roeder purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.83 per share, for a total transaction of $87,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 99,727 shares in the company, valued at $581,408.41. This trade represents a 17.70% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Senseonics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SENS opened at $6.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.76. The stock has a market cap of $269.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.17. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $28.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on SENS. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Senseonics in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Senseonics from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Lake Street Capital upgraded Senseonics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up from $1.50) on shares of Senseonics in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Senseonics to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Senseonics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SENS. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Senseonics by 666.7% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 35,708,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,011,000 after buying an additional 31,050,619 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Senseonics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,775,000. Sio Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Senseonics in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,312,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Senseonics by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,701,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Senseonics during the second quarter worth $761,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on development and manufacturing of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 that are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management.

