Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) CEO Acquires $38,140.00 in Stock

Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.14 per share, for a total transaction of $38,140.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,867 shares in the company, valued at $910,287.38. This represents a 4.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Joseph Wm Foran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 4th, Joseph Wm Foran purchased 4,000 shares of Matador Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.44 per share, with a total value of $153,760.00.

On Friday, October 31st, Joseph Wm Foran purchased 1,342 shares of Matador Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.30 per share, for a total transaction of $52,740.60.

On Thursday, October 30th, Joseph Wm Foran acquired 9,500 shares of Matador Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $377,910.00.

On Friday, September 12th, Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.15 per share, for a total transaction of $96,300.00.

On Tuesday, August 19th, Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.25 per share, with a total value of $92,500.00.

MTDR opened at $39.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.35. Matador Resources Company has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $64.04.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The energy company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.14. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 20.46%.The company had revenue of $939.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Matador Resources Company will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.96%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTDR shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Matador Resources from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down from $63.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Monday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.57.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 298.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 534 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 225.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in Matador Resources by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 554 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Matador Resources by 182.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 564 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

