Fiera Capital Corp Invests $41.74 Million in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. $MTSI

Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 291,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,744,000. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.39% of MACOM Technology Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 131.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.44.

In other news, major shareholder Susan Ocampo sold 150,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.43, for a total value of $19,920,650.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,584,621 shares in the company, valued at $474,711,359.03. This trade represents a 4.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,771,218 shares of company stock valued at $247,058,535 over the last quarter. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MTSI stock opened at $170.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of -169.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.52. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.00 and a 52 week high of $179.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.98 and a 200 day moving average of $132.14.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $261.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.020 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

