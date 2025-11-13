Insider Selling: AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Director Sells $30,587.17 in Stock

AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) Director Leonard Leblanc sold 3,637 shares of AXT stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $30,587.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 118,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,738.75. This represents a 2.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

AXT Stock Up 4.0%

Shares of NASDAQ AXTI opened at $10.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $506.45 million, a PE ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.25. AXT Inc has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $11.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AXTI shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AXT in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. B. Riley upped their target price on AXT from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Northland Securities set a $10.00 price target on shares of AXT in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wedbush set a $7.00 price target on shares of AXT and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of AXT from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AXT

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in AXT by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 860,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 23,467 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of AXT by 43.2% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 533,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 160,858 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AXT by 75.0% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 530,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 227,333 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AXT by 2.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 293,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 8,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in AXT in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. 49.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AXT

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, high-speed data transfer in data centers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, consumer devices, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, thermo-photovoltaics, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

