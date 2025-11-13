Invesco Senior Loan ETF $BKLN Position Trimmed by CNO Financial Group Inc.

CNO Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,887,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 240,000 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF comprises 24.4% of CNO Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. CNO Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $39,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKLN. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 258.9% in the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 1,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 213.6% in the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth about $61,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $20.96 on Thursday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $21.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.90.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

