Fiera Capital Corp Acquires 8,696 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. $GDDY

Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,635 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,696 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.18% of GoDaddy worth $46,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 20,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,779,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,726,000 after buying an additional 81,623 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in GoDaddy by 18.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the second quarter worth about $9,129,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the second quarter worth about $401,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoDaddy Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $132.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.37. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $216.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Activity at GoDaddy

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 189.42% and a net margin of 17.01%.The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. GoDaddy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 3,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total value of $472,990.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 70,133 shares in the company, valued at $9,973,613.93. The trade was a 4.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Phontip Palitwanon sold 777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total value of $110,497.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 20,421 shares in the company, valued at $2,904,070.41. This trade represents a 3.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 20,553 shares of company stock valued at $2,969,057 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GDDY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $159.00 price target on GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on GoDaddy from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on GoDaddy from $214.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.07.

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

