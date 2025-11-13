Fiera Capital Corp Sells 344 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. $AIT

Fiera Capital Corp cut its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.48% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $42,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 47.0% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 11.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 67,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,148,000 after acquiring an additional 7,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on AIT shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $290.00 price target on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut Applied Industrial Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.50.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIT opened at $256.55 on Thursday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.96 and a 1 year high of $282.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.92.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.16. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 8.61%.The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Industrial Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.100-10.850 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Industrial Technologies

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 26,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.46, for a total transaction of $7,000,070.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 149,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,299,448.10. The trade was a 15.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 8,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.06, for a total transaction of $2,276,152.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 19,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,147,047.38. The trade was a 30.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 42,660 shares of company stock worth $11,217,980 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

