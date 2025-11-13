OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI) Director Acquires $51,074.43 in Stock

OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) Director John Higgins bought 36,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.41 per share, for a total transaction of $51,074.43. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,888,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,072,235.10. The trade was a 1.27% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

OmniAb stock opened at $1.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.15. OmniAb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $4.21.

OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. OmniAb had a negative net margin of 301.83% and a negative return on equity of 23.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 million. OmniAb has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OmniAb, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of OmniAb from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of OmniAb in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OmniAb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OmniAb in the 3rd quarter valued at $257,000. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in OmniAb by 17.8% in the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 669,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 101,028 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in OmniAb by 902.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 262,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 236,197 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in OmniAb during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of OmniAb by 214.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 9,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's technology platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts.

