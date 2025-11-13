Fiera Capital Corp Cuts Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,490 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.17% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $71,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 328.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 9,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.34, for a total value of $6,628,979.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,874,937.66. This represents a 30.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 2,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.33, for a total value of $1,415,710.71. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,600.46. This represents a 89.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $775.00 price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $765.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $675.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $785.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective (up previously from $510.00) on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $730.50.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

IDXX stock opened at $713.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.79. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.14 and a 1 year high of $735.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $649.58 and a 200 day moving average of $585.13. The company has a market cap of $56.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.41, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.62.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.26. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 64.42% and a net margin of 24.41%.The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.810-13.010 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Stories

