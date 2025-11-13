Fiera Capital Corp Sells 8,046 Shares of Stifel Financial Corporation $SF

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its holdings in Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 617,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,046 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.60% of Stifel Financial worth $64,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 590.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 28,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 24,141 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 21,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 9.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Stifel Financial stock opened at $124.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.47. Stifel Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $73.27 and a 52-week high of $125.73.

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.06. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Stifel Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stifel Financial Corporation will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.51%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group set a $135.00 target price on Stifel Financial in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $131.00 price target on Stifel Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.90.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

