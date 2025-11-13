Fiera Capital Corp Has $88.03 Million Position in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 227,528 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 97,583 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Adobe worth $88,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in Adobe by 20.8% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,964 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Lathrop Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.8% in the second quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Co. now owns 26,544 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,269,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 39,507 shares of the software company’s stock worth $15,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $520.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Redburn Partners set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, September 1st. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $337.05 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.03 and a 12-month high of $557.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $347.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $367.65. The firm has a market cap of $141.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. Adobe had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 30.01%.The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $50,344.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,576.88. This trade represents a 4.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

