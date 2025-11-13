Fiera Capital Corp Buys 86,873 Shares of Carrier Global Corporation $CARR

Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,800,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,873 shares during the quarter. Carrier Global makes up approximately 1.7% of Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.80% of Carrier Global worth $497,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 60,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global stock opened at $55.89 on Thursday. Carrier Global Corporation has a 12 month low of $54.22 and a 12 month high of $81.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $47.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.30.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 18.05%.The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.650-2.650 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 29th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 20.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CARR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.94.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

