Fiera Capital Corp Has $80.15 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,128,203 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,720 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.08% of NIKE worth $80,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 952.6% during the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 441 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $64.22 on Thursday. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $82.44. The company has a market cap of $94.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 21.16%. NIKE’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp bought 16,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,753.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 21,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,327,980.92. This trade represents a 308.32% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Treasure Heinle sold 4,300 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total value of $306,461.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 29,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,052.92. The trade was a 12.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $72.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Cowen upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Zacks Research upgraded NIKE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.21.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

