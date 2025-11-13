Fiera Capital Corp Trims Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. $DSGX

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,699,764 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,084 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 3.14% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $274,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DSGX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 626,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,183,000 after buying an additional 125,146 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 19,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 449,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on DSGX. Wall Street Zen raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.70.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Up 1.5%

The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $84.32 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.96 and a 200-day moving average of $101.64. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.42 and a 52-week high of $124.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.89 and a beta of 0.75.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $178.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.