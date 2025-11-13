Fiera Capital Corp Sells 3,565 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. $HLI

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 271,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,565 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.39% of Houlihan Lokey worth $48,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HLI. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 2.0% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 85.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 111.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 68,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HLI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $192.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $232.00 to $226.00 and set a “moderate buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.22, for a total value of $98,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Paul Eric Siegert sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $7,998,000.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,311 shares of company stock valued at $9,477,040. 22.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Up 1.2%

NYSE HLI opened at $184.40 on Thursday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.99 and a 52 week high of $211.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $196.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.77.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $659.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

About Houlihan Lokey

(Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.