Fiera Capital Corp Boosts Holdings in Franco-Nevada Corporation $FNV

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 377,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 0.20% of Franco-Nevada worth $61,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz SE purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the second quarter worth about $2,447,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,051,000 after purchasing an additional 252,540 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 48,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,897,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,388,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 590.9% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

FNV opened at $200.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a PE ratio of 49.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.40. Franco-Nevada Corporation has a twelve month low of $112.70 and a twelve month high of $225.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $202.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.21.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 58.82%.The company had revenue of $487.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Franco-Nevada’s revenue was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Corporation will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.87%.

FNV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from $184.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. TD Securities cut their price target on Franco-Nevada from $247.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.43.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

