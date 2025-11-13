Wintrust Financial Corporation $WTFC Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its holdings in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 411,651 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,432 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.62% of Wintrust Financial worth $51,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 539.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 594,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,881,000 after purchasing an additional 501,669 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $47,769,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 807,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,799,000 after acquiring an additional 280,568 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 20.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 852,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,881,000 after acquiring an additional 143,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 591.9% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 137,664 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,068,000 after acquiring an additional 117,768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WTFC opened at $130.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.91. Wintrust Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $89.10 and a 52-week high of $142.04.

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The bank reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 18.85%. Equities research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Corporation will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 6th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.38%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $161.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.92.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

