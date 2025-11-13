Fiera Capital Corp Purchases 27,480 Shares of GitLab Inc. $GTLB

Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,215,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,480 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.74% of GitLab worth $54,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GitLab by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,445,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,936,000 after purchasing an additional 302,864 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in GitLab by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,292,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,533,000 after buying an additional 866,353 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in GitLab by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,498,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,415,000 after buying an additional 299,191 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in GitLab by 15.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,487,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,919,000 after acquiring an additional 332,592 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GitLab by 5.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,395,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,086,000 after acquiring an additional 119,278 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GitLab alerts:

GitLab Stock Down 0.2%

GTLB stock opened at $46.45 on Thursday. GitLab Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.90 and a 52 week high of $74.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,161.25 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.19). GitLab had a negative return on equity of 2.71% and a negative net margin of 0.55%.The business had revenue of $236.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. GitLab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.830 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.190-0.200 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $147,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 97,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,407,826.14. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sytse Sijbrandij sold 108,600 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $4,809,894.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,224,362 shares of company stock valued at $59,828,897. 16.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on GTLB shares. Capital One Financial cut GitLab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Zacks Research upgraded GitLab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of GitLab in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of GitLab from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GitLab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GitLab

About GitLab

(Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.